Theta Fuel Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $522.85 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00045786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,595,175,064 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

