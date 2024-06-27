Thomas Neil Buys 100,000 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Free Report) insider Thomas Neil purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £484,000 ($613,979.45).

LON:AV opened at GBX 480.10 ($6.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,297.57, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 477.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 458.94. Aviva plc has a twelve month low of GBX 366 ($4.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 501.40 ($6.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 572 ($7.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509.67 ($6.47).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

