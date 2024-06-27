Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $684.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,718. The stock has a market cap of $294.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $625.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $689.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

