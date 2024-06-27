Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,922,000 after buying an additional 69,964 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,730,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 212.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $166.62. 4,969,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

