Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,887 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

ZWS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,124,392.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,682,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,904,218.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,124,392.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,682,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,904,218.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 641,465 shares of company stock worth $20,532,684 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

