Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,413,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,131,000 after buying an additional 271,743 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,032,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 805,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,937,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.37. 292,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,876. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

