Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SAIA stock traded down $5.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $458.70. The company had a trading volume of 317,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $331.23 and a one year high of $628.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.70 and a 200-day moving average of $486.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

