Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,955,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,147. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

