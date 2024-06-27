Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $535.91. 503,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,676. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

