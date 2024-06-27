Thrive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,483,117 shares. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.