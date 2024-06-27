Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,859,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,361. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 192.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

