Tlwm Acquires 12,941 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tlwm owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 665,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 98,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,101. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

