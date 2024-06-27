Tlwm Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Tlwm lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Tlwm owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSMT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $22.95. 13,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.