Tlwm Sells 107 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tlwm lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.45. 974,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,544. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average is $140.36.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

