Tlwm Sells 188 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tlwm trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walt Disney by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,098,000 after buying an additional 1,716,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.16. 8,361,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,405,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

