Tlwm Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 714,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,665,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.73. 6,037,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,002,620. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.