Tlwm Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Tlwm purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $83,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after buying an additional 887,409 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after acquiring an additional 632,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 899,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,781,000 after acquiring an additional 466,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Down 1.2 %

NTRA traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $110.01. 949,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,041. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $681,379.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,105.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $681,379.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,105.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $127,630.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,232.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,665 shares of company stock worth $17,732,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

