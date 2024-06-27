TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

TomTom stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043. TomTom has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

