TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
TomTom stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043. TomTom has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.
About TomTom
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TomTom
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.