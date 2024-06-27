Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TPZ traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 303,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 127,763 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.