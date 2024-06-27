Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TPZ traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
