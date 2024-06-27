Towerpoint Wealth LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 1,504,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,521. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

