Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after buying an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

