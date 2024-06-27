TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. TPG has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -296.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,171.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth $1,713,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,599,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $4,009,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 265,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,971,000 after buying an additional 187,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

