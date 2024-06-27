Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Shares Up 11.8%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Transcontinental Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

