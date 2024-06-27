Transform Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,025 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,639,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,114,680. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.37.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

