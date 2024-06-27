Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after buying an additional 146,243 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. 470,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,354. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

