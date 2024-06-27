Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 44,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 122.2% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 2.3 %

BA stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,193,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,547. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.34. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

