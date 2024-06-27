Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.34. 291,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

