Transform Wealth LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,318 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 136,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,963,000 after acquiring an additional 80,296 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 11,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 485.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.13. 3,993,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,863. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

