Transform Wealth LLC Sells 6,636 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,973,432,000 after buying an additional 596,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,272,846,000 after buying an additional 374,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,526,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $487.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.41.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

