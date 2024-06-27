TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSYHY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.41.

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1787 dividend. This is a positive change from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

