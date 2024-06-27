Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Tree Island Steel Trading Down 0.3 %

Tree Island Steel stock opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.98. Tree Island Steel has a 12-month low of C$2.78 and a 12-month high of C$3.70.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.55 million during the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tree Island Steel will post 0.4381223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

