Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Trevena alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRVN

Trevena Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.