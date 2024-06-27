Truist Financial Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $122.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $108.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after buying an additional 1,344,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,988,000 after buying an additional 302,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after buying an additional 289,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.