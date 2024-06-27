Truist Financial Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $480.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $440.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.42.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock opened at $445.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.89. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.