Truist Financial Trims Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price to $44.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

RCUS stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 222,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

