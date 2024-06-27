Truist Financial Trims Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Target Price to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

