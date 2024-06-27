TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 222,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the previous session’s volume of 51,448 shares.The stock last traded at $20.35 and had previously closed at $20.60.

TXO Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.10.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,581,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,309,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TXO Partners news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 24,148 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $440,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,297,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,309,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,684.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

