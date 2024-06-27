Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Up 41,436.7% in June

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,035,300 shares, a growth of 41,436.7% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software Stock Down 50.0 %

UBQU stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 46,300,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,470,867. Ubiquitech Software has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Ubiquitech Software alerts:

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.