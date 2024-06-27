Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Up 41,436.7% in June

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,035,300 shares, a growth of 41,436.7% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ubiquitech Software Stock Down 50.0 %
UBQU stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 46,300,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,470,867. Ubiquitech Software has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
Ubiquitech Software Company Profile
