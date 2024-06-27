UBS Group Increases UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target to $190.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNF

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.85. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,491,971.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,639.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at $971,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,033 shares of company stock worth $4,398,882. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,162,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in UniFirst by 62.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.