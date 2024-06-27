UBS Group Raises Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $122.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $117.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $130.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 53.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 283,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,382,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,682,000 after buying an additional 816,102 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,740,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

