Ultra (UOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $764,893.15

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $39.19 million and $764,893.15 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,719.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.61 or 0.00624450 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00073620 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001303 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, "Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10272193 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $801,513.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/."

