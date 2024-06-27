United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 22,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 138,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

United Health Products Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

Further Reading

