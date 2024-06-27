United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.25

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

United Internet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

