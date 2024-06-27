United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 2.3% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $623.29. 257,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,284. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $660.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $619.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

