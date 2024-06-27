Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Olivier Marie Sells 1,535 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $15,687.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,007.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,629 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $18,766.08.

On Monday, May 20th, Olivier Marie sold 998 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $11,586.78.

On Thursday, May 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78.

On Thursday, April 18th, Olivier Marie sold 223 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $2,497.60.

Upwork Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPWK opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Report on Upwork

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.