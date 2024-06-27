urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock Price Up 11%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 52,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 90,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

urban-gro Stock Up 11.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.02.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 22.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in urban-gro stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,861 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 464,781 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 9.76% of urban-gro worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

