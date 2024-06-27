VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.13. 52,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,391. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $88.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a market cap of $287.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

