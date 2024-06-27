VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.74% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 150,094 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

