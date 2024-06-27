Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3247 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $139.68. 118,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $139.84.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

