Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3247 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $139.68. 118,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $139.84.
About Vanguard Communication Services ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Communication Services ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.