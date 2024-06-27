Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Plans Dividend of $0.67

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6674 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
VCR stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.87. The stock had a trading volume of 73,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,858. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.53. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $319.44.
About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.